St. Joe's students blow bubbles for a cause

Back in the day, chewing gum in school was most definitely a no-no.

That most certainly was not the case on Wednesday at St. Joe’s elementary, as the entire student body was chewing bubble-gum while the school held a bubble-blowing contest. No disciplinary action was taken, because it was all for a good cause.

The students bought packs of bubble-gum to raise money for Haiti, and the effort raised $200. The students were told that the money was enough to feed 2500 kids in Haiti for one day.

The contest was a reward for the effort, as kids tried to blow the biggest bubble. It was just one of a variety of events on the week as St. Joe’s celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On Monday, students travelled to Charles City to watch the movie “The Star,” Tuesday family bingo was played from 6 to 7 p.m., students went bowling on Thursday and the week wrapped up with a Mass led by Archbishop Michael Jackels Friday morning.

