St. Michael’s Church holds bingo night

Fri, 01/27/2017
By: 
Shelly Weiss

St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua had Bingo night last Saturday. Many church and community members enjoyed an evening of snacks and bingo. The bingo was a fundraiser for the national conference.In November, eight high school students and three chaperones will go to the Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis for the National Catholic Youth Conference. This conference is held every two years and approximately 25 thousand youth attend. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dubuque, which is the northeastern quarter of Iowa, sends around 1300 students.For the complete story see the 1/26/2017 Nashua Reporter.

