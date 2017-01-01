Start to Farm Series For New and Early Career Dairy Farmers Continues

Start to Farm: New Farmer Learning Networks are for beginning and early-career farmers looking for an edge in managing and growing their farm business. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team will continue their dairy beginning farmer series to improve business practices and production techniques, tour successful farm operations, and to form a community to share new ideas and profitable farming methods.“Our goal is to provide an open atmosphere for discussion, sharing of ideas and learning about resources for producers who are considering dairy farming or in their early years of dairying”, said Jennifer Bentley, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy specialist. “It is important to help producers make sound dairy farm management decisions that are backed by current and relevant information.”Registration for the program is requested, but there is no participation fee. Start to Farm will be facilitated across the state and you can attend all or some sessions. Dates in January include:Jan. 12 – The People Side of Dairy; ISUEO Farm Management Specialist, Melissa O’Rourke will provide communication strategies in working with family and non-family employees. Jan. 26 – Raising Calves & Heifers; ISUEO Dairy Field Specialist, Jennifer Bentley will provide guidelines and recommendations for raising both calves and heifers to maximize production in the milking herd. Start to Farm will be offered at four locations with the same topics presented at each site. Programs will start at noon and conclude by 2 p.m.