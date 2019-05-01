Home / News / Starting all over again

Starting all over again

Sat, 01/05/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
For teachers of young students, that first day back is filled with reminders of expectations
By: 
Bob Fenske

The three New Hampton Elementary School kindergarten teachers sat around the table Wednesday morning, planning out the second half of the year and preparing themselves for what was coming the following day.
“It’s the first day of school all over again,” Miranda Eichenberger said, “and trust me, it’ll be a little crazy around here.”
On Wednesday, the hallways and classrooms of New Hampton school buildings were quiet, save for the sounds of custodians putting the finishing touches on cleaning projects and teachers gearing up for a deja vu of Aug. 23, which was the first day of the 2018-19 school year.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 4 New Hampton Tribune. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here