Starting all over again

The three New Hampton Elementary School kindergarten teachers sat around the table Wednesday morning, planning out the second half of the year and preparing themselves for what was coming the following day.

“It’s the first day of school all over again,” Miranda Eichenberger said, “and trust me, it’ll be a little crazy around here.”

On Wednesday, the hallways and classrooms of New Hampton school buildings were quiet, save for the sounds of custodians putting the finishing touches on cleaning projects and teachers gearing up for a deja vu of Aug. 23, which was the first day of the 2018-19 school year.

