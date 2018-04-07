State disaster declaration won't help county roads

In discussion last week, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard that the disaster declaration announced by the governor that included Chickasaw County for severe weather beginning June 7 and continuing was, again, done at the state level, not the federal.

For this reason, Engineer Dusty Rolando expressed doubts his department would be able to recoup related road repair costs.

“We’ll probably have to eat all that,” Rolando said.

In case you missed it, the governor’s proclamation on June 11 announced availability of an Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of federal poverty level or a max annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. In addition to Chickasaw, the bordering Bremer, Floyd and Howard counties were included.

