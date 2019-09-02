State Speech students earn ‘I’ ratings

Nashua-Plainfield Speech students attended the State Group Speech Contest on Saturday.

The speech students traveled to Waterloo West High School for the State Large Group Speech Contest where three groups presented their Short Film, Musical Theater and Radio Broadcasting pieces to three judges.

Short Film received three I ratings, Musical Theater received a II, II and I ratings and Radio Broadcasting received a II, II and I rating.

Speech Coach Katherine Bailey was proud of this “phenomenal group of young people who should be very proud of their performance.” Having the Short Film students receive a straight I rating was “a great way to end the day.”

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 7 Nashua Reporter.