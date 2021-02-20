Home / News / State takes county’s vaccine

State takes county’s vaccine

Sat, 02/20/2021 - 10:00am Bob Fenske
Public Health administrator says state admits its numbers were wrong; county to get 200 vaccines later in the week
By: 
Bob Fenske

The phone call that came in on Thursday to Chickasaw Public Health and Homecare Services was a, in a word, stunner.

On the line was the Iowa Department of Public Health and the message was curt: You’re not getting any COVID-19 vaccines next week.

“It was just shocking,” Public Health Administrator Lisa Welter said, “and I’m not going to lie. We cried tears, both for the people of our county and for us. We haven’t seen our families — there are days we’re coming in at 7 a.m. and leaving at 7 or 8 at night — and we felt like we were doing a good job, that we were following the state’s guidelines.”

And Welter still believes it, and now, so too, does the state.

She told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she has received several calls from state officials, who have conceded that the state got its “numbers” wrong because of a software glitch.

At a meeting of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Welter said the state had promised that the county would receive 200 additional vaccines this Friday.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 16 Tribune or the Feb. 18 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

