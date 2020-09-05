Home / News / Staying home
MercyOne Family Clinic’s newest nurse practitioner, Nicole Wurzer, talks with nurse Krista Hackman before seeing another patient at the New Hampton facility.

Staying home

Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New nurse practitioner with local ties wants to serve ‘rural’
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s no secret that one of the big issues facing rural America is the shortage of medical providers.

In other words, we need more people like MercyOne Family Clinic Nurse Practitioner Nicole Wurzer, who recently began working at the New Hampton clinic.

“That was an absolute must for me,” she said when asked about working in a smaller rural area. “That’s who I am, that’s who my family is, and I wanted to work at a place like this.”

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Previous issues
