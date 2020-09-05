Staying home

It’s no secret that one of the big issues facing rural America is the shortage of medical providers.

In other words, we need more people like MercyOne Family Clinic Nurse Practitioner Nicole Wurzer, who recently began working at the New Hampton clinic.

“That was an absolute must for me,” she said when asked about working in a smaller rural area. “That’s who I am, that’s who my family is, and I wanted to work at a place like this.”

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.