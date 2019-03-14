Sticking around at Little Brown Church

After surviving the winter in Iowa, the Rev. Drew McHolm has agreed to stay on at the Little Brown Church as its full-time pastor.

He and his wife, Jesse Boatright, made the announcement early this week.

“We are excited to be here and looking forward to spring," said McHolm, who laughed when asked about his first winter in Nashua. “I’m excited to see green grass again.”

McHolm was hired last fall as the historic church’s interim pastor when the Rev. John Granchie took a sabbatical, but earlier this year, the Church Council was notified by Granchie that he would not be returning as he had decided to take a new job elsewhere to be closer to family.

That left the position open for McHolm to stay permanently.

