Still homecoming

New Hampton High School homecoming queen candidates include (front row, from left) Claire Quirk, Maddie Usher, Grace Burrett, Rylee Schumacher and Brylie Boji while the 2020 king candidates include (back row) Jacob Reicks, Conner Rochford, Carson Babcock, Carter Ferrie and Avery Throndson.

New Hampton High School is gearing up for its annual homecoming celebration next week, but it’s going to look a whole lot different this year because of both COVID-19 and the relative earliness of this year’s homecoming football game.

Start with what’s the same.

New Hampton will crown homecoming royalty. Students and staff will have dress-up days — ranging from Jersey Day this Tuesday to Pink/White Out Day on Wednesday to Fancy Clothes Day on Thursday to Chickasaw Gear Day on Friday. And the Chickasaws will play that homecoming football game on Friday — against Northeast Iowa Conference and Class 2A, District 4 rival Waukon.

The differences? No dance. The cornonation ceremony Thursday will not be open to the public but it will be live streamed. And there won't be a parade.

