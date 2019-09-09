Home / News / Still loving New Hampton
A couple makes their way into Mikkelson Park on Friday, the first official day of the New Hampton Motorcycle Rally.

Still loving New Hampton

Mon, 09/09/2019 - 11:41am Bob Fenske
Rally attendees say it’s all about the camaraderie
By: 
Lydia Gessner

For over 40 years New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park has been filling up with bikes every September for the annual motorcycle rally. 

It started with the Davis family and now the Boy Scouts have picked up the torch and carried on the tradition. 

Before Saturday’s night parade began, we caught up with a group who has come for years, to see what makes this rally so special. 

You can see the Wisconsin/Minnesota Ponderosa group from a mile away with their Packer tents, flags, and token lone Vikings fan. Members of the group have been attending the rally for twenty plus years now and say they wouldn’t miss coming back here for the world. 

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

