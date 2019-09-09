Still loving New Hampton

For over 40 years New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park has been filling up with bikes every September for the annual motorcycle rally.

It started with the Davis family and now the Boy Scouts have picked up the torch and carried on the tradition.

Before Saturday’s night parade began, we caught up with a group who has come for years, to see what makes this rally so special.

You can see the Wisconsin/Minnesota Ponderosa group from a mile away with their Packer tents, flags, and token lone Vikings fan. Members of the group have been attending the rally for twenty plus years now and say they wouldn’t miss coming back here for the world.

