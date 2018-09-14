Still special every single time

Denise Sinnwell has been part of a local Quilts of Valor chapter that has been handing out “thank yous” to area veterans since 2014 and she has been through numerous quilt presentation ceremonies.

So the question is this: Do the programs, like the one held Tuesday evening at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial become ho-hum?

“Oh, absolutely not,” Sinnwell said. “They still get to me, they still put a lump in my throat, every single time.”

She, like the other volunteers who meet the third Wednesday of every month at her shop, the Quilter’s Window, believes passionately in the national organization whose mission is simple:

“To cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

But the volunteers are also wowed by the humbleness so many veterans show.

“We have people who say, ‘Well, I didn’t go to war,’ and our answer to that is that everyone had a job to do,” Sinnwell said, “and we thank every one of them for being willing to protect our freedoms.”

