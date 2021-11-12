Storm delivers glancing blow to area

Enough snow fell that we had to shovel, but then again, the season’s first major storm could have been far worse.

Just ask the folks in the Twin Cities, where parts of the metropolitan area received more than 20 inches of snow.

New Hampton received about two inches of snow in a storm that started with freezing rain and sleet, leaving roads coated with a glaze of ice Friday evening. Area schools called off pretty much all of their sporting events Friday night because of poor road conditions.

But the snow that fell Friday night and Saturday morning won’t last long as the National Weather Service is forecasting highs to be in the 40s by Sunday and is predicting temperatures in the 60s by Wednesday before more seasonable weather returns.

— For more on this week's weather, see the Dec. 14 Tribune