Home / News / Storm doesn’t amount to much

Storm doesn’t amount to much

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Area gets a dose, albeit a small one, of winter weather as system tracks north
By: 
Bob Fenske

The much ballyhooed winter storm turned out to be, at least in and around Chickasaw County, pretty much a dud.
Not that we’re saying it was a pleasant weekend, but still, the heaviest snow stayed to the north and west of New Hampton, which saw the bulk of the precipitation fall as rain during the storm that affected the area on Saturday and Sunday.
Still, the less-than-ideal weather affected attendance at the Carnegie Cultural Center’s Santa Saturday, and organizers cancelled the opening night program at the Little Light of Mine holiday display at Mikkelson Park, although the lights did go on as planned Saturday evening.
“With the way the forecast is, it’s going to be pretty messy out there,” Little Light of Mine’s Lisa Pool said, “and we want people to be safe. It’s disappointing, but safety has to come first.”
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 4 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here