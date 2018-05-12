Storm doesn’t amount to much

The much ballyhooed winter storm turned out to be, at least in and around Chickasaw County, pretty much a dud.

Not that we’re saying it was a pleasant weekend, but still, the heaviest snow stayed to the north and west of New Hampton, which saw the bulk of the precipitation fall as rain during the storm that affected the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Still, the less-than-ideal weather affected attendance at the Carnegie Cultural Center’s Santa Saturday, and organizers cancelled the opening night program at the Little Light of Mine holiday display at Mikkelson Park, although the lights did go on as planned Saturday evening.

“With the way the forecast is, it’s going to be pretty messy out there,” Little Light of Mine’s Lisa Pool said, “and we want people to be safe. It’s disappointing, but safety has to come first.”

