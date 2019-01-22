Storm downgraded, 2 to 4 inches expected

The good news is that it appears Tuesday’s storm is tracking farther south than originally anticipated, but the bad news is we’re still going to get some snow out of it.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning cancelled the winter storm warning for Chickasaw County and replaced it with a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters, who originally expected the storm to bring 6 to 8 inches of new snow to the area, say the New Hampton area will now get between 2 to 4 inches and some icing from freezing drizzle.

All four area school districts — New Hampton, Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Turkey Valley — called off classes Tuesday because, at the time, the area was under the winter storm warning.

