Storm expected to impact area in and around Chickasaw County

Well, that escalated quickly. From a Tuesday forecast that said little, if any, snow would fall on the area Thursday to a forecast that now calls for 4 to 7 inches of snow, strong winds and a little ice, as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Chickasaw County from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. on Friday as a major winter storm approaches the area.

Untreated streets and sidewalks were already slippery Thursday morning as a light freezing rain glazed the area.

Snow is expected to start falling on the area during the late afternoon or early evening hours on Thursday and continue falling overnight. Friday morning there is a also a chance of more freezing drizzle falling.

National Weather Service officials say travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly. Much of northwest and north-central Iowa is under a blizzard warning because of the snow and strong northwest winds.

The good news is that there is no strong cold front behind the storm as highs over the weekend and early into the work week are expected to be in the 20s and lows will be in the teens.