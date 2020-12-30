Storm not as strong as expected
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 4:25pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton gets about 3 inches of snow as system tracks further south
Bob Fenske
It wasn’t a “dud” but the storm that hit Chickasaw County didn’t pack as big of a punch as forecasters said it would.
New Hampton officially received 3 inches of snow on Tuesday, far below the 6 to 9 inches that were originally forecast as the storm took a more southward path than expected.
The I-80 corridor saw the most snowfall as areas from Des Moines to Iowa City received 9 to 12 inches of snow.
Still, the storm was strong enough in Chickasaw County to make for difficult travel, especially late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
