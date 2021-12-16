Home / News / Storms hit county but it's far worse elsewhere in state

Storms hit county but it's far worse elsewhere in state

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 9:56am Bob Fenske
Parts of county lose power as winds near 70 miles per hour hit area; tornado strikes Floyd County town of Rudd
By: 
Bob Fenske

Parts of Chickasaw County remained without power Thursday morning after strong storms that produced wind gusts of near 70 miles per hour hit the area Wednesday night.

Although crews were busy restoring power to customers in areas around Nashua, Ionia and Alta Vista, some customers remained without power, and that led New Hampton Community Schools to announce it would start classes two hours late Thursday morning.

Power lines were reported down ion several areas, especially in the Alta Vista area and there were reports of tree and roof damage throughout the county.

But the county came through Wednesday’s wild weather relatively unscathed, especially compared to other parts of the state. A tornado was reported in Rudd and near Charles City Wednesday evening, and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school officials called off classes Thursday so that students could help their families and neighbors with clean-up efforts.

The storms came on a day in which temperatures soared into the 60s — the official high in New Hampton was 67 — before strong, fast-moving thunderstorms developed later in the day. Even after the storms moved out of the area Wednesday night, high winds remained an issue into Thursday morning.

The only good news is that weather conditions are going to “normalize,” or at least be more seasonable, for the foreseeable future. Temperatures are expected to top out in the 30s Thursday and Friday and the 20s over the weekend, and there’s nary a mention of precipitation in the forecast through at least next Wednesday.

