Stormy weather may be on the way

Our late August heat wave is coming to an end, but it might be a stormy conclusion.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has told residents that they need to be “weather aware” Thursday night and into the day on Friday — saying storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Thursday marked the fourth straight day that temperatures climbed into the 90s in New Hampton, but more seasonable weather is on the way.

Once the storm front exits the area late Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s overnight, and highs both days this weekend are forecast to be in the 70s.

Weather forecasters say the biggest threat for severe weather in Chickasaw County will come during the day on Friday.