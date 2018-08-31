A stormy week

This may sound strange — especially considering how much rain fell on New Hampton in a 48-hour period — but the area dodged a proverbial bullet earlier this week when it came to the weather.

Granted, Mother Nature did unleash some fury on the area as officially the city received almost 4.5 inches of rain from late Sunday night and Tuesday evening. High winds caused extensive tree damage in the New Hampton area with the first round of storms while Tuesday’s storms did the same in the Nashua area.

Large hail, which thankfully wasn’t widespread, fell to the south and east of the city on Tuesday, and for the fifth time this season, the New Hampton Golf and Country Club had to close because large tracts of the course were under water.

“We had a lot of warm, humid air over us and it was a slow evolution with these storms,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shea, who is based out of the La Crosse, Wis., office. “A lot of things added up for a couple of pretty hectic weather days.”

And the weather isn't expected to be much better over the Labor Day weekend as storms are in the forecast throught at least Tuesday.

