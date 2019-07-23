Home / News / The story of one soldier who didn’t come home
Nashua-Plainfield teacher Suzy Turner (right) and Gena Oppenheim walk through the Brittany American Cemetery in France.

The story of one soldier who didn’t come home

Tue, 07/23/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Teacher has chance to eulogize WWII casualty
Bob Fenske

Suzy Turner never met PFC Harvey Eugene Wilson Jr.; after all, Wilson made the ultimate sacrifice for his country more than 20 years before Turner was born.

Make no mistake about it, though, Turner has a connection with the man his friends called Gene.

And it’s not just because late last month she stood in front of his grave — Plot B, Row 9, Grave 35 at the Luxembourg American Military Cemetery — and delivered a eulogy to honor the soldier who died on Jan. 6, 1945, during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

For more on this story see the July 23 Tribune.

