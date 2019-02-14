Story time hits the right notes

Books, Valentine's Day cards and bears were just part of the fun at The Nashua Public Library during their Valentine Day themed Story Hour on Saturday morning for the children and parents to enjoy.

Crafts were first on the agenda for this story hour. Children were able to color their own bears, make a Froot Loop bird feeder, a Valentine's Day card for that certain someone special and make a kitty or a dog out of foam.

