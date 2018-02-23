Street superintendent: Those wipes aren’t ‘flushable’

Those wipes may be advertised as “flushable,” but they are causing havoc for the city of Nashua, and on Monday, Sewer Superintendent Nick Henningsen reported to the City Council that both pumps went down at the same time and the cause were those so-called flushable wipes.

“We have lift stations and they don’t break down at all,” said Henningsen.

He wants every Nashua resident who uses these flushable wipes to read the fine print on the package since the wipes are ruining the lift stations.

This has been an ongoing issue which Henningsen has told many people about for years. If this problem continues the water and sewer rates will go up since the city will have to buy a muffin monster which will cost $110,000.

This machine would chew through everything flushed so there would not be anymore major clogs in the system, and Henningsen made two points clear: That will affect every resident in Nashua, and those flushable wipes are killing the water plant in Nashua.

Also on Monday, the council members learned that a dispatching services contract has been drafted and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Reed Palo said he is excited about the “fresh start” between the city and the Sheriff’s Office.

The new contract goes into effect on March 1 and will continue until June 30, 2019.

