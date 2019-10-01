Strike confirmed as federal marshal

A Nashua native who served as Nashua police chief and with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has been confirmed as the U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Iowa.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Douglas J. Strike to the position on a voice vote last week. He had been nominated by President Trump in October following a joint recommendation by Iowa Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, according to information from the senators’ offices.

Strike served as chief of police for the Nashua Police Department from 1974 to 1977. He then joined the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, where he served from 1977 to 2001, the last 20 years as chief deputy. He was chief of police for the Iowa Falls Police Department from 2001 to 2006.

