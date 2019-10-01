Home / News / Strike confirmed as federal marshal

Strike confirmed as federal marshal

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Senate OKs the appointment of former Nashua police chief, Chickasaw County deputy
By: 
Bob Steenson

A Nashua native who served as Nashua police chief and with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has been confirmed as the U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Iowa.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Douglas J. Strike to the position on a voice vote last week. He had been nominated by President Trump in October following a joint recommendation by Iowa Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, according to information from the senators’ offices.
Strike served as chief of police for the Nashua Police Department from 1974 to 1977. He then joined the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, where he served from 1977 to 2001, the last 20 years as chief deputy. He was chief of police for the Iowa Falls Police Department from 2001 to 2006.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 8 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

