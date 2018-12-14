Structuring borrowing for radio project is focus

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard from its financial consultant to gather information toward setting the levy rate based on the assumption the county will decide to bond for the radio communication project.

New valuation information is out, which affects how much a given levy will bring in.

The timeline for the radio communication system project remains unknown, and that may affect how the county approaches borrowing for it.

