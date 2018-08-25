Student board member ready to do his part

The New Hampton School Board “grew” by one Monday night as board members appointed a student board member for the 2018-19 school year.

And that board member, senior Cameron Maas, believes it says something about his school district that its School Board wants a student taking part in its meetings.

“To know that they want to hear what students are thinking, what their concerns are and all that stuff,” he said, “it’s not something that every school does. I just want to do a good job letting them know where we’re at as students, what we need and what we want to see happen.”

