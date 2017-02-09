Student ready to bring ‘something to the table’

If you go to a monthly board meeting in the New Hampton School District this year, you’re likely to see the usual gathering of board members, school administrators, a few teachers, some parents, perhaps even a handful of interested local entrepreneurs and property owners.

There’s also a good chance you’ll see New Hampton senior Celena Quirk.

She’ll be representing the students.

Once she gets her feet wet, if you will, and figures out what the School Board is all about, you can bet that she’ll be representing her fellow students well.

“I hope to be a voice for those who need one,” Quirk said. “I’d like to improve communication between the students and the board.”

Quirk is this year’s New Hampton High School Student Representative, a position established by the district a few years ago to better directly serve the students and their concerns.



