Foreign exchange student Simon Lindquist talks with New Hampton High School teacher Cory McDonald during a recent civics class.

Student from Sweden keeps busy in NH

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Lindquist enjoys holiday traditions — especially the food — in America
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Simon Lindquist came into his foreign exchange year in America with high expectations. He has yet to be disappointed. 

He describes his experience as “absolutely fantastic” so far, and he is loving every minute.

“Every day here offers something new, fun, and exciting. If it’s not school-related, it is with my [host] family or friends.”

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

