Home / News / Students’ art gets a bigger audience

Students’ art gets a bigger audience

Mon, 03/13/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
New Hampton High art on display at Carnegie
By: 
Brittany Stange

While art may sound like simple drawing and painting to some, New Hampton Art Teacher Melissa Nelson has a different perspective and is teaching her New Hampton High School students new ways of expressing themselves.To showcase the work of the students, the New Hampton Art Department and Carnegie Cultural Center have come together to create a showcase for the students.On Saturday, Kaycee Howe stopped by the Carnegie to view her self-portrait that was done last semester.She explained the process of taking pictures of herself until she found one she liked and then blowing up to a larger size. She used the color purple in her work instead of black and white to add definition – and it’s just one of her favorite colors.Something she will begin working on next is an art book that she will  draw things that inspire her, including angel wings and lighthouses so  far.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here