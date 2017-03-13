Students’ art gets a bigger audience

While art may sound like simple drawing and painting to some, New Hampton Art Teacher Melissa Nelson has a different perspective and is teaching her New Hampton High School students new ways of expressing themselves.To showcase the work of the students, the New Hampton Art Department and Carnegie Cultural Center have come together to create a showcase for the students.On Saturday, Kaycee Howe stopped by the Carnegie to view her self-portrait that was done last semester.She explained the process of taking pictures of herself until she found one she liked and then blowing up to a larger size. She used the color purple in her work instead of black and white to add definition – and it’s just one of her favorite colors.Something she will begin working on next is an art book that she will draw things that inspire her, including angel wings and lighthouses so far.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.