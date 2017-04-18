Home / News / Students accept the Chickasaw Challenge

Students accept the Chickasaw Challenge

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
NHHS staff share passions with students
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ask Sarah Updegraff her thoughts on how New Hampton High School’s Chickasaw Challenge went last week, and the tone of voice says it all.“I was serious when I told the girls in my class,” the school’s principal said, “that is by far the best two days of my professional life.”For two days last week, students weren’t in math, science, English or social studies classes; instead, they took part in a unique two-day hands-on learning program.Instead of physics, pre-calculus, literature or American history, students spent two days immersed in a single Chickasaw Challenge class.For the complete story see the 4/18/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

