Students are rewarded for making Honor Roll

The Husky Leadership Team along with Nashua-Plainfield Principal Scott Striegel handed out awards for 100 high school students who obtained the A and B Honor Roll for the fall semester.Freshman A Honor Roll: Faith Carpenter, Liberty Fisher, Noah Foelske, Greta Glaser, Shane Hillesheim, Evan Kalainoff, Jordan Klueber, Katelyn Laird, Dawson Lamborn, Lane Leerhoff, Kollyn Lentz, Jayne Levi, Makenna Nelson, Isaac Sinnwell, Michael Stille, Isaac Swaney and Samantha Tolnai.Sophomore A Honor Roll: Tyler Anderson, Keagan Betsinger, Brianna Bienemann, Sydney Bottorff, Luke Cerwinske, Brock Fisher, Alyssa Laube, Zachary McDonald, Drew Moine, Abigail Poppe, Tanner Striegel, Chance Torres and Caleb Ulrichs.For the complete story see the 2/16/2017 Nashua Reporter.