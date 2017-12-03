Students dance with the All Iowa Team

New Hampton High School dancers Morgan Smith and Sidney Wenzloff had a whirlwind of a weekend getting to perform at the Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.The girls were selected to dance in the All Iowa Team after being selected from try-outs in August.Morgan Smith explained All Iowa is an honor dance team that girls from around Iowa try out to be on.“We learned a kick routine and a pom routine in about an hour and a half and then tried out in front of the judges,” said Smith.There were about 500 girls that tried out and only 250 of the dancers make it.“I am extremely excited,” said Smith. “I did it last year and I had a blast! “Dancer Sidney Wenzloff said this is her first year performing for the All Iowa Team. She said she was very excited and extremely nervous.For the complete story see the 3/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.