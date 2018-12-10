Students empowered to direct art show

While teachers strive daily to engage their students in their lessons, it is perhaps less probable that a teacher hands students the keys and challenges them to live with the results.

But handing students the keys — a challenge issued by teacher leadership consultant George Couros last week — is exactly what New Hampton High School art teacher Melissa Nelson is doing by allowing students to curate “Breaking Possibilities 2018,” an art show that combines their work with that of the community.

