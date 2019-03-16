Home / News / Students, families skate to better health

Students, families skate to better health

Sat, 03/16/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The past couple of weeks, the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary students in Jill Kalvig’s physical education class have had more gym time, smiles and laughing than other units.
The students have been asking since the beginning of the school year and it is finally again time for the roller skating unit in physical education class. The unit is on its third year and many students look forward to the life-long sport.
In gym class most people think of push-ups and running, but that is still going on when the students run to get their skates on and push themselves up after falling.
“It’s great exercise and its one of those workouts that you don’t realize how much you are actually working out because it’s enjoyable,” said Kalvig. 
— For more on this story, see the March 14 Nashua Reporter. 

