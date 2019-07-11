Home / News / Students fervently working on ‘State Fair’
As rehearsal comes to a close, the cast and crew practice giving credit to their directors, Maggie Konecne and Jill Cantu.

Students fervently working on ‘State Fair’

Thu, 11/07/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Musical kicks off in mid-November
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Step right up ladies and gentlemen, come one, come all! 

The Iowa State Fair is coming to New Hampton in the form of a musical this November. All Iowans and fairgoers alike will love this nostalgic performance put on by the high school drama department. The curtains will open on Getting to Know State Fair in a week and a half and the cast, crew, and directors are hard at work to be ready in time for opening night. 

New Hampton High School puts on a musical every two years due to the amount of work that goes into them and this year is no different. 

For more on this story see the November 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

