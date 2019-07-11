Students fervently working on ‘State Fair’

Step right up ladies and gentlemen, come one, come all!

The Iowa State Fair is coming to New Hampton in the form of a musical this November. All Iowans and fairgoers alike will love this nostalgic performance put on by the high school drama department. The curtains will open on Getting to Know State Fair in a week and a half and the cast, crew, and directors are hard at work to be ready in time for opening night.

New Hampton High School puts on a musical every two years due to the amount of work that goes into them and this year is no different.

For more on this story see the November 5 Tribune.