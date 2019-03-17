Home / News / Students find rewards in giving gift of blood

Students find rewards in giving gift of blood

Sun, 03/17/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

The first time is always the scariest.
Before your mind jumps into the gutter, this story is about giving blood.
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, according to the American Red Cross website, which goes on to say blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.
But less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate. There were a few turned away when New Hampton High School hosted their Red Cross blood drive on March 6, but not many.
“We only had six that couldn’t donate, that’s a really low number,” said student senate advisor Melissa Nelson, who completed her third drive.
— For more on this story, see the March 15 New Hampton Tribune.

