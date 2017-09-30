Home / News / Students get up-close look at manufacturing

Students get up-close look at manufacturing

Sat, 09/30/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Business owner says tours are great way to show kids there are good jobs at home
By: 
James Grob

Several area high school students were able to take an up-close-and-personal look at some manufacturing jobs in New Hampton on Wednesday, thanks in part to Northeast Iowa Community College and Iowa Workforce Development.
The field trip was part of the annual Chickasaw County Advanced Manufacturing Student Tour, and about 60 high school students in grades 10-12 participated.
“We do this every year,” said Holly O’Brien of NICC. “This is part of Advanced Manufacturing Day, every September.”
The students were from New Hampton, Turkey Valley and Riceville.

 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Previous issues
