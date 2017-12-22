Students get J-Term experience

New Hampton High School students don’t have to go to college to get a J-Term experience; in fact, they will get one next month as the school will welcome back students with a unique two-week program.

The J-Term is an offshoot of last year’s Chickasaw Challenge in which students immersed themselves in a three-day class in which teachers taught courses that they were passionate about.

“We felt that was a huge success for our school, but at the same time, it was such a relatively short amount of time,” New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff said. “J-Term is definitely different. We’re going to really be able to explore subject but at the same time we’re working to achieve core objectives.”

The 10-day term will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the first day students report back to classes after an extended Christmas break and will run through Jan. 17.

Students had the option of signing up for a variety of classes — including “Analyzing the Criminal Mind,” “The Art of Geometry,” “Extreme World War II for the Ultimate History Buff” and “A Tale of Two Philosophies: Exploration of Medical Practices,” just to name several.

The classes will run from 9:15 to 2:15 p.m. and will include a lunch break that will have an “open campus” for juniors and seniors.

