Students get lesson in ‘pioneer power’

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Area students learn about farm life, water quality at Fredericksburg expo
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Thirty-two seventh-graders from Turkey Valley and 62 from Sumner-Fredericksburg descended on the Northeast Iowa Engine and Power clubhouse east of Fredericksburg last Wednesday for a presentation of historical farming methods at the fourth annual Pioneer Power Acres show.
The Engine and Power Club’s goal, President Chuck Stone said, is to educate those with no farm background on the traditional roles of men and women on the farm and about conservation.
Student groups rotated among nine stations that focused in turn on beekeeping, domestic life, water quality, corn, dairy cows, horses, equipment, tractors and woodworking.
— For more on this story, see the May 1 New Hampton Tribune.

 

