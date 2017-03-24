Students get a lesson on roller skates

There was a lot of “falling down” during gym class on Monday afternoon, when the Nashua-Plainfield students began their roller skating unit for gym class.Physical Education Teacher Jill Kalvig will have her students roller skating at the Husky Wellness Center for the next two weeks, and the goal is improvement.The students from the elementary and intermediate schools will have the chance to skate around the center six different times since the teachers have agreed to add an extra gym time in the two weeks.— For more on this story, see the March 23 Reporter