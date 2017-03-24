Home / News / Students get a lesson on roller skates
Although “falling down” was the norm on the first day of a roller skating unit Monday, so, too, was getting up and trying again at the Husky Wellness Center.

Students get a lesson on roller skates

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 There was a lot of “falling down” during gym class on Monday afternoon, when the Nashua-Plainfield students began their roller skating unit for gym class.Physical Education Teacher Jill Kalvig will have her students roller skating at the Husky Wellness Center for the next two weeks, and the goal is improvement.The students from the elementary and intermediate schools will have the chance to skate around the center six different times since the teachers have agreed to add an extra gym time in the two weeks.— For more on this story, see the March 23 Reporter

