Students learn to control machines at CNC camp

Get up, go to class, tell a computer program to tell a machine what to do.

It was all in a day’s work for five New Hampton students and five from Turkey Valley who participated in a computer numerical control camp on May 14 at the Cresco Center of Northeast Iowa Community College.

NICC’s Jason Bye instructed the daylong class on how computer numerical control (CNC) machines work and the wide range of products they produce, from common household items to the most intricate elements made for today’s high-tech industries.

Holly O’Brien, a student success coach and an admissions rep with NICC, coordinated the trip and transported the students to and from Cresco. Mike Kuennen, with Iowa BIG North, lined up students to attend.

The introduction was offered at no cost to students thanks to a partnership between TriMark Corp. of New Hampton and NICC.

