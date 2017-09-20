Students learn importance of farm safety
Wed, 09/20/2017
Extension, 4-H show kids how to be safe on, around farms
By:
James Grob
Area elementary students learned some valuable safety lessons Friday as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, along with the Chickasaw County 4-H, presented Farm Safety Day at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua.
Teachers and students from fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes from Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, New Hampton St. Joseph and Sumner-Fredericksburg attended — and often participated — in the event.
