Students learn importance of farm safety

Students learn importance of farm safety

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Extension, 4-H show kids how to be safe on, around farms
By: 
James Grob

Area elementary students learned some valuable safety lessons Friday as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, along with  the Chickasaw County 4-H, presented Farm Safety Day at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua.
Teachers and students from fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes from Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, New Hampton St. Joseph and Sumner-Fredericksburg attended — and often participated — in the event.

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

