Students learn importance of farm safety

Area elementary students learned some valuable safety lessons Friday as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, along with the Chickasaw County 4-H, presented Farm Safety Day at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua.

Teachers and students from fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes from Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, New Hampton St. Joseph and Sumner-Fredericksburg attended — and often participated — in the event.

