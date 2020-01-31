Home / News / Students at NHHS weigh in on marriage

Students at NHHS weigh in on marriage

Fri, 01/31/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Juniors and seniors answer questions about marriage, money, venues and ‘what a perfect wedding’ would entail
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Weddings are events that change with the times. Yes, the sentiments are still the same and by the end, two people are still sealed in matrimony, but with each generation comes new trends and fresh vision for how exactly their “perfect” wedding should look. 

The Tribune caught up with the students at New Hampton high school last week, through a survey sent out to the junior and senior classes, about what they have in mind for their special days down the road. 

56 members participated between the two grade levels and the results were quite fascinating. Questions on the survey ranged from money and budgeting to dreams and extravagance, with some answers being similar and others varying dramatically. 

For more on this story see the January 28 Tribune.

