Students pepper senator with questions

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Grassley lauds students after holding town-hall meeting in New Hampton
Bob Fenske

Let’s fact it, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley had a rough week when it came to town hall meetings.But the long-serving Iowa Republican, who faced a rash of angry and passionate constituents at several stops, couldn’t have been happier with the one he held in New Hampton on Thursday.“These kids were great,” he said after spending an hour with New Hampton High School students. “They asked good questions, they asked some tough ones, too, but that’s as good as a high school group as I’ve had in a while.”The 83-year-old Grassley paused and smiled.For the complete story see the 2/28/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

