Home / News / Students prepare for challenge of upcoming musical

Students prepare for challenge of upcoming musical

Sat, 10/21/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
'Beauty and the Beast' to be performed
By: 
Bob Fenske

The challenge of any musical at New Hampton High School may be a matter of time.
Throw in the fact that this year’s musical is “Beauty and the Beast,” and it’s an even more demanding challenge.
“But it will come together,” said Jill Cantu, who is co-directing the play with Melissa Nelson. “It always does, and one thing I’ve learned is that the kids always rise to the occasion.”
“Beauty and the Beast,” the time-honored Disney production, will take the stage Nov. 10-11 at the Middle School Auditorium and the curtain will go up at 7 p.m. each day.
Advanced tickets are $7 and will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 30, at the high school, although there is will be a chance for residents to buy tickets earlier.
That’s because the New Hampton Music Boosters will hold a Beauty and the Beast Character Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Chickasaw Event Center, where the first musical tickets will be sold.
The event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. and will include students dressed and performing as the characters they will play during the musical.
Meanwhile, Nelson and Cantu — along with volunteer director Maggie Konecne — have been busy working with students since the middle of last month.
 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here