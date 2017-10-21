Students prepare for challenge of upcoming musical

The challenge of any musical at New Hampton High School may be a matter of time.

Throw in the fact that this year’s musical is “Beauty and the Beast,” and it’s an even more demanding challenge.

“But it will come together,” said Jill Cantu, who is co-directing the play with Melissa Nelson. “It always does, and one thing I’ve learned is that the kids always rise to the occasion.”

“Beauty and the Beast,” the time-honored Disney production, will take the stage Nov. 10-11 at the Middle School Auditorium and the curtain will go up at 7 p.m. each day.

Advanced tickets are $7 and will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 30, at the high school, although there is will be a chance for residents to buy tickets earlier.

That’s because the New Hampton Music Boosters will hold a Beauty and the Beast Character Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Chickasaw Event Center, where the first musical tickets will be sold.

The event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. and will include students dressed and performing as the characters they will play during the musical.

Meanwhile, Nelson and Cantu — along with volunteer director Maggie Konecne — have been busy working with students since the middle of last month.



