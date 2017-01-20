Students prepare for speech

Large Group Speech Contest is coming soon and the Nashua-Plainfield Speech Department is putting the finishing touches on the projects and preparing for the Large Group Speech contest which will be held in a few weeks.Filming, editing and practicing have been going on for months now for the speech students who are involved with Short Film and Group Improvisation. The two groups will be traveling to Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Jan. 21 to compete with students from 26 area schools.The Group Improvisation group consists of Tyler Lantz, Matthew Bottorff and Levi Williamson. The boys have been practicing different scenarios, characters, timing and more to get ready for their chance to act out a scenario for the judge.The boys pick characters and scenes from the bowl and have minutes to decide how they will act out the chosen piece.For the complete story see the 1/19/2017 Nashua Reporter.