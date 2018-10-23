Home / News / Students put together an ‘inspiring’ show

Students put together an ‘inspiring’ show

Tue, 10/23/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

When New Hampton High School students first hung the art for the show last week that combined their work with that of the community, they were perplexed.
“It didn’t seem like it would all go together,” student Sara Howe said.
Then a pattern emerged.
“We had a few darker mood pieces and we didn’t want people to have a dark feeling leaving,” student Sarah Douglas said. So the lighter mood pieces were placed at the front and the darker pieces toward the back so no matter which way they went, there was lighter material before the exit.
“This is inspiring,” attendee Darlene Throndson told high school art teacher Melissa Nelson while moving through the main room in the former Prairie Lakes Church office downtown at “Breaking Possibilities 2018.” “I love how it’s set up.”
Reassessment is part of curating any exhibit.
— For more on this story, please see the Oct. 23 New Hampton Tribune.

Comment Here