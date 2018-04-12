Students reach math goal; radio guy goes ‘more bald’

A local radio host went bald — more bald, that is — when he allowed his “partners in education,” Dennis Pagel’s fourth-grade class, to see his head get shaved on Thursday.

Here’s how that haircut came to be:

Local radio host Bob Svec had announced a challenge to his fourth-grade “partners in education” — if they completed their online conceptual math course this year, he would shave his head ... if the first caller to 95.1 The Bull donated to the TRIBE Trail Phase 2 in the amount of a $150. Svec’s phone rang almost immediately and Vern Laures Auto co-owner Perry Laures said he would accept that challenge.

The students met their goal by completing, on average, 31 percent of their spatial temporal math program, which incurred not only the donation by Laures but also the buzzcut.

