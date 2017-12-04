Students ready to bring ‘drive-up’ movies to the city

The i’s still need to be dotted and the t’s aren’t quite crossed yet, but a group of New Hampton and Charles City high school students have no doubt that they’re going to bring a “drive-up” movie theatre to Northeast Iowa this summer.“We really wanted to offer something alcohol- and drug-free for people our age,” said New Hampton junior Hunter Carey, “and we know the interest is there for something like this.”Carey is one of seven Iowa BIG North students working on the project that will bring “drive-up” movies to both New Hampton and Charles City, beginning as soon as late May.The students include Carey, Devon McClain, Jared Aegerter and Jordan Drewelow from New Hampton and Charter West, Dylan Parsons and John Olerich from Charles City.The idea is to show two movies a month at parks in each of the two cities, and the New Hampton contingent has been working with the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department to bring the plan to fruition.For the complete story see the 4/11/2017 New Hampton Tribune.