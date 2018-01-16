Students set to bring Project Runway to New Hampton

Meryl Schmitz glanced at the pattern one final time and began pinning her project.

“I’m learning, let’s put it that way,” the New Hampton High School freshman said. “I hadn’t really sewed at all before this, but I like clothes and I thought, ‘J-Term’s supposed to be different so let’s do it.’ And so far, it’s been fun.”

She paused from pinning her fabric, looked up and smiled.

“Let’s see how the clothes actually look when I’m done and then I’ll get back to you.”

Welcome to J-Term’s Project Runway, a class in which students are not only making their own clothes but are also preparing for what may be New Hampton High’s first-ever fashion show. And if it isn’t, it may be the most unique.

The seven students in Karen Kayser-Kemp’s class will not only model the pants, dresses and other clothing they made but they will also wear outfits from New Hampton stories and take part in the “$15 Challenge,” in which each student had that much money to come up with an outfit at the Treasure Chest, a thrift store in the city.

